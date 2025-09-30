2 gang members convicted of teens' double murder in Montecito Heights a decade later

The Brief Two men, Jose Antonio Echeverria and Dallas Stone Pineda, have been found guilty of the 2015 murders of two teenage girls in Montecito Heights. Echeverria and Pineda lured the victims to a park, where they were shot and beaten to death with a large rock. Both men, who face life in prison without parole, are scheduled to be sentenced on December 11.



Two men have been found guilty of the murders of two teenage girls in Montecito Heights ten years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

What we know:

On October 27, 2015, Jose Antonio Echeverria, also known as Klepto, and Dallas Stone Pineda, also known as Trippy, lured 17-year-old Brianna Gallegos and 19-year-old Gabriella Calzada to a secluded area of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights.

Officials said the two men then shot and beat the teenage girls to death with a large rock. The victims' bodies were found the next day near a hiking trail in the park.

Both Echeverria, 28, and Pineda, 27, were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations, including lying in wait and that the killings involved multiple victims.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman commented on the verdict, stating, "These brutal killings cut short the lives of two teenagers and left their families devastated. This verdict delivers justice for the victims, and I want to thank our Gang Homicide Division in particular, Deputy District Attorneys David Ayvazian and Stephen Lonseth for their tireless work in pursuing this case."

What's next:

Echeverria and Pineda are scheduled to be sentenced on December 11.

Both men face life in prison without the possibility of parole.