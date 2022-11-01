2 dead after fiery crash in Woodland Hills

Expand / Collapse search

By KJ Hiramoto
LOS ANGELES - At least two people are dead after a fiery crash in Woodland Hills on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD says.

A third person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation. Officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.

A fiery crash in Woodland Hills leaves two people dead. (FOX 11)