2 found dead inside apartment in luxury high-rise in Anaheim

A double homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead inside an apartment in Anaheim Tuesday.

According to police, responding officers found the victims just before 7 a.m. at an apartment in the Stadium Apartments, located in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue.

A third victim was found suffering from minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

It's unknown at this time the relationship between the three victims.

Police said there is no active search for any outstanding suspects.

No other information was immediately available.

