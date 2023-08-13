2 dead, 3 injured in Lancaster crash

Two people were killed, and three others were injured after two cars collided in Lancaster Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. near E. Avenue E and 50th Street in Lancaster. The two cars appeared to have collided head-on.

When Los Angeles County Fire Department first responders arrived at the scene, they found two people who were declared dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital including one person in critical condition.

According to reports, several people were ejected from the cars in the crash.

Officials did not disclose any information about the crash victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

