2 children among 3 killed in freeway crash between Vegas and Barstow

Two children were among three killed in a head-on crash on the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County over Easter weekend, after police said a driver hydroplaned across the center median.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on March 30. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Kia was heading south near Halloran Springs when the driver lost control. The car hydroplaned across all the southbound lanes, across the dirt median, and into the northbound lanes.

That's when the Kia hit a Mercedes SUV head-on.

Two people in the Kia — a 13-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman — were killed. Another boy, an 11-year-old in the Mercedes, was also killed in the crash.

Seven other people ranging in age from 3 to 52 were brought to area hospitals. All sustained moderate to major injuries.

The portion of Interstate 15 is less than 100 miles from Las Vegas, and is a common route for Angelenos headed to Vegas. According to the CHP, all four people in the Mercedes were from Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Coroner identified the woman killed as Alicia Ramos of Madera. The two boys killed have not yet been identified.

All northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway were closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to contact officers at 760-255-5900.