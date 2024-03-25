Big rig hits center divider, bursts into flames on 57 Freeway
FULLERTON, Calif. - A big rig burst into flames after it hit a center divider and went into oncoming traffic on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton on Monday morning, officials said.
California Highway Patrol officers are diverting southbound traffic off the freeway to the Yorba Linda Boulevard exit. The northbound side is down to two lanes.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.