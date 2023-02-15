2 airlifted to hospital after PCH crash in Malibu

At least three people were injured in a three-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that sent one car flying off the side of the road Wednesday night, according to officials.

Reports of the crash came in around 9:30, in the 25000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, just south of Corral Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video taken from SkyFOX showed one car had driven off the side of the road, with the front of the vehicle and the windshield caved in.

Firefighters said one person had to be extricated from one of the cars, while two others required airlifting to local hospitals. It was unclear what kind of condition the victims were in.

LACoFD did not provide any information on what might have led to the crash.