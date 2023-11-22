2.5 million people expected to go in and out of LAX this Thanksgiving holiday season

Not everyone is staying at home for Turkey Day. At LAX, the airport reports 2.5 million passengers from last Thursday to this Sunday. And, upwards of 90,000 cars picking up and dropping off travelers each day during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

LAX officials say give yourself plenty of time when you get to the airport.

Some Angelenos we talked with said things like this is a time to stay the hell off the roads.

"My fear is being stuck traveling... whether is weather concerns, flights, travel everything," said one person.

The Auto Club predicts that nationally this Thanksgiving holiday will be the third busiest on record. Of the 4.6 million Southern Californians predicted to travel for the holidays, 3.9 million are expected to be in cars.

But regardless how they're traveling they've packed their feelings.

"I'm grateful for my mom. She's a superstar and she puts everything to the side just for her kids and her family," said Elika Fairaer, who is home from college.