Suspect sought in sexual assault of woman on MTA bus in Los Feliz

The Brief The suspect is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on an MTA bus in Los Feliz on April 12. The woman told police she was sitting on the bus when the suspect tried talking to her, demanded money, then sexually assaulted her when she refused. The suspect may be connected to other sexual assaults.



Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman on an MTA bus in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 12 around 9:52 p.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was on the bus when the suspect sat down beside her and started a conversation. He then took out a knife and demanded money from her. When she refused, he allegedly sexually assaulted her for several minutes, police said.

Once the bus stopped, the suspect got off and ran away south toward 40th Place.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims of unreported sexual assaults by this suspect.

He is described as a man, between 19 and 30-years-old, 5'5" tall, wearing a white shirt with a soccer logo for Qatar Airways, dark pants, and carrying a dark backpack.

What we don't know:

The motive is under investigation.

It's unclear if the suspect is linked to any additional crimes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.