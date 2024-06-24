18 people trapped mid-air on amusement park ride in Ventura County rescued

article

More than a dozen people were rescued Sunday after they got stuck mid-air on an amusement park ride, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting the incident at Conejo Creek Park just after 8 p.m.

By manually lowering the ride, crews were able to rescue all 18 people within half an hour, officials said.

No one was injured.

It's unknown what caused the ride to malfunction.

A similar incident happened in Oregon last week when the "AtmosFEAR" amusement park ride at Oaks Park malfunctioned, leaving riders hanging upside down. Portland Fire and Rescue announced in a X post that they were called to the scene of the theme park after the ride, a spinning pendulum-style attraction, malfunctioned on what was the park's first day of opening for the summer. In this incident, park engineers and fire officials also manually lowered the ride to rescue the 30 people stuck.

The chance of being seriously injured on a fixed-site ride at a U.S. amusement park is 1. in 15.5 million, according to data compiled by the National Safety Council on behalf of the Global Association for the Attractions Industry.

