17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rising basketball star in South LA

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a South Los Angeles basketball phenom was shot and killed in late July.

Rising basketball star Semaj Miller, who stood at 6 feet 6 inches tall at just 14-years-old, was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred on the afternoon of July 29 near the intersection of Main Street and 87th Place in Compton, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

RELATED: Compton community mourns 14-year-old basketball phenom killed in South LA shooting

Miller played for the Los Angeles City Wildcats Academy and caught the attention of recruits nationwide.

Following his death, hundreds of Miller’s loved ones attended his vigil, including Compton Mayor Aja Brown and Percy "Master P" Miller.

Advertisement

The juvenile who is suspected to be involved in Miller’s murder was arrested Thursday, officials said.

Due to his age, authorities have not released the suspect's name.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.