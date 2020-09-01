Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rising basketball star in South LA

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

17-year-old charged for the murder of South LA rising basketball star

Authorities said a teen has been charged for the murder of a rising basketball star, Semaj Miller, in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a South Los Angeles basketball phenom was shot and killed in late July.  

Rising basketball star Semaj Miller, who stood at 6 feet 6 inches tall at just 14-years-old, was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred on the afternoon of July 29 near the intersection of Main Street and 87th Place in Compton, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Miller played for the Los Angeles City Wildcats Academy and caught the attention of recruits nationwide. 

Following his death, hundreds of Miller’s loved ones attended his vigil, including Compton Mayor Aja Brown and Percy "Master P" Miller. 

The juvenile who is suspected to be involved in Miller’s murder was arrested Thursday, officials said. 

Due to his age, authorities have not released the suspect's name. 

