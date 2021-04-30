17-year-old arrested following shooting near high school in Victorville

A 17-year-old teenager is in custody after firing shots during a fight near a high school in Victorville.

Around noon on April 29, deputies with the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to Victor Valley High School for reports of shots fired.

Once deputies arrived on campus they immediately began working with school officials to secure the campus and locate any victims and suspects.



According to the police department, a group of boys were in a verbal argument in the school parking lot. The group left the parking lot and headed towards Fresno Street as the fight soon became physical.

During the physical altercation, the 17-year-old male suspect took out his handgun and fired three shots.

An 18-year old student was struck in the foot by one of the rounds. And a 16-year old student received minor injuries from the physical altercation and was treated at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.



During the investigation, officers quickly identified the suspect and located him at a nearby home in the 15700 block of Inyo Street. The suspect does not attend Victor Valley High School, according to a statement from the police department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

The suspect, whose name will not be released due to his age, was arrested and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center for attempted murder, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, minor in possession of a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy S. Ramirez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

