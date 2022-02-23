Police searching for gunman accused of killing 16-year-old in South LA area in broad daylight

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect wanted in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old in the South Los Angeles area in broad daylight earlier in the month.

Back on February 2 at about 2:10 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 200 block of East 28th Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood. The shooting left 16-year-old Hector Flores dead, LAPD said.

On Wednesday, LAPD released a surveillance video that shows the gunman wanted in connection to the deadly incident.

Below are the photos of the suspect:

Gunman who murdered 16-year-old Hector Flores on Feb. 2 in South Central Los Angeles. (FOX 11)

According to LAPD, the gunman drove up to the scene, exited his vehicle and approached Flores. LAPD said Flores was sitting in his own vehicle at the time when the suspect approached Flores.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic with a shaved head. The suspect was also seen wearing dark clothing with face covering. The vehicle used by the suspect is believed to be a metallic blue 2017-2019 Kia Sportage SUV.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 213-996-4116.

