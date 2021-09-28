$150K reward offered in El Sereno murder investigation

Authorities Tuesday were hoping that a reward of up to $150,000 will generate tips that will help solve the killing of a man who was gunned down outside his business in El Sereno last October.

Reza Mousavi, 36, was shot on Oct. 28, 2020, at 4827 East Huntington Drive and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

A Tuesday morning news conference was planned at the crime scene to publicize the reward and seek public help in solving the killing. Expected at the news conference were LAPD homicide detectives and Mousavi's family members.

The reward was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Aug. 20 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of Mousavi's killer.

According to the motion by Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon in seeking the reward, Mousavi was standing outside ABC Nutritional Care about 11:45 a.m. that day when a suspect approached him and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Central Bureau homicide office at 213-486-8700, or 877-LAPD-247.

