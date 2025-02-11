15-year-old Ventura High School student charged for bringing gun on campus
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A 15-year-old Ventura High School student was charged Tuesday with multiple offenses after bringing a gun and ammunition on campus, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.
The petition alleges felony conspiracy, a gang allegation, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
The teen was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Ventura Police Department in connection with a Dec.18, 2024 robbery and assault of another teen on a city bus, officials said.
During the arrest, officers found a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition in the teen's possession.
The teen was taken into custody and booked at the Juvenile Facility in Oxnard.
A judge ordered the teen to remain in custody until the trial scheduled for Feb. 24.
No other details were immediately available.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.