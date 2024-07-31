Big rig fire snarls traffic on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino

A big rig fire snarled traffic on the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday morning.

Earlier reports indicated all lanes were shut down, and officials later clarified traffic was contained to two lanes on the southbound side near Glen Helen Parkway.

The trailer of the big rig filled with fire caught on fire and fire crews brought in an excavator to dig through the contents of the trailer.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed traffic was backed up for miles. It’s unclear when all lanes will reopen.

No injuries were reported by authorities.