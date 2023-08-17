15 dogs rescued from Gardena casino parking lot up for adoption

Fifteen dogs rescued from a casino parking lot in Gardena are looking for forever homes.

The 10 female and 5 male dogs range in age from 2 months to 2-years-old and appear to be Terrier mixes and Chihuahua mixes, according to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center.

The dogs were rescued Aug. 13 from a woman whose car was impounded in the casino parking lot. Officials said the dogs lived with the woman in her car and they did not have a home.

"These incidents are becoming more and more common," said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. "People are losing their housing and wages are not keeping pace with inflation."

Anyone interested in adopting the casino pups can visit the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From now until Sunday, August 20, adoption fees are waived for qualified adopters (does not include puppies 3 months or younger. Exclusions and additional fees may apply.

Adoptions are done first-come, first-serve during business hours, though adopters can save time by filling out an application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt.

All spcaLA adoption requirements apply. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Ana Bustilloz at (323) 334-4471 or by email at abustilloz@spcaLA.com.