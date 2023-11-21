15/91 Express Lanes Connector opens in Riverside County

article

The 15/91 Express Lanes Connector project is officially complete.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission on Tuesday announced crews had finished striping the new connector and removed the k-rails, now allowing drivers from Norco, Jurupa Valley, Eastvale, Corona, and other communities to directly connect to the 91 Freeway and the 15 Freeway express lanes with the new connector.

"The 15/91 Express Lanes Connector was a vital missing piece of the 91 Express Lanes Project in Riverside County. With the opening of the connector, a regional link now exists so that our residents can have a reliable trip within and outside our County," said RCTC Second-Vice Chair and Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel. "Building transportation infrastructure takes time. RCTC completed this project in record time so that our residents can get home faster to be with friends and family."

The new connector includes a 2,406-foot bridge with two frames connecting the eastbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 15 Freeway and the southbound 15 Freeway to westbound 91 Express Lanes.

Toll customers heading home to cities along the 15 Freeway in Norco, Jurupa Valley, and Eastvale will no longer need to exit the 91 Express Lanes and try to get on the northbound 15.

Commuters heading towards Orange County from the 15 Freeway will also get a seamless transition on the toll system with the direct connector to the westbound 91.

This is the third toll system opening in the past six years, with the first 91 Express Lanes opening in Corona in 2017 and the 15 Express Lanes opening in 2021.