13-year-old girl, her 2-week-old baby boy missing in LA County

article

The search is on for a missing 13-year-old girl and her 2-week-old baby boy, according to deputies in Los Angeles County.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nevaeh Martinez and her son D'Angelo Hill were both last seen Sunday around noon in the 1000 block of West 110th Street in South Los Angeles.

LASD believes the two may be in the East Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to call 323-820-6700.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.