12 LA County beaches draw health warnings due to concerning bacteria levels
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Citing high bacteria levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday warned residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at a dozen area beaches.
The department's warning covers 12 beaches:
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach (entire swim area)
- Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (entire swim area)
- Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach (entire swim area)
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps)
- Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach (entire swim area)
- Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier)
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)
- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach (entire swim area)
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon)
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)
- Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)
The department said those 12 locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Meanwhile, a warning was lifted for Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach.
Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.