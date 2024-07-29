12 LA County beaches draw health warnings due to concerning bacteria levels

article

Citing high bacteria levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday warned residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at a dozen area beaches.

The department's warning covers 12 beaches:

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach (entire swim area)

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (entire swim area)

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach (entire swim area)

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps)

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach (entire swim area)

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier)

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach (entire swim area)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon)

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms)

Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)

The department said those 12 locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Meanwhile, a warning was lifted for Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.