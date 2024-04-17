12 goats stolen from Ontario family farm

A family-owned dairy farm in Ontario is asking for the public's help to find 12 of its goats that were stolen from the property.

Drake Family Farms shared the sad news on Instagram, saying the incident happened April 15.

"Someone cut our fence last night and stole 12 goats!" the farm wrote.

Among the stolen goats were three baby goats, seven pregnant goats, one goat that had given birth one to two hours before being stolen, and another goat that had given birth 24 hours prior.

The farm went on to explain that one of the goats was sick with toxemia and is "probably dead now" due to the goat's need for an important medication.

"If you see anyone selling goats that look like ours, please let us know," the farm said.

The goats are described as Saanens, Alpines and Nubians with red or blue chain collars. The goats are also tattooed, as pictured above.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the goats' return home.

The farm says it is going through surveillance video and reported the incident to police.