12 cited within 2 hours for selling alcohol illegally near LA Live

Twelve citations were issued for illegal sales of alcohol in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Six of those violations included sales of alcohol to minors, authorities said.

The 12 suspects were cited within two hours for selling alcohol the evening of March 13 near LA Live, police said.

Additionally, 12 parking and 6 moving violations were issued, police added. One vehicle was also impounded.

The citations were made as part of targeted enforcement to crack down on the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages by street vendors.

"Often, the vendors bring coolers filled with alcohol to areas where large groups gather for events such as concerts or sporting events," police said. "The vendors will sell alcohol from the cooler without a license and generally without checking any form of verification."