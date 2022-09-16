Expand / Collapse search

110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

South Los Angeles
110 Freeway shooting under investigation

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot while driving on 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not say what prompted the shooting to happen in the first place.

It is unknown if road rage played a factor in the shooting. As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced and a suspect has not been formally identified.