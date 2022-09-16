110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not say what prompted the shooting to happen in the first place.

It is unknown if road rage played a factor in the shooting. As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced and a suspect has not been formally identified.