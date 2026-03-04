Person killed on 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

The Brief A person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway. The crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4.



Authorities said one person was killed in a solo-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks overnight.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway on the transition road to the 405 Freeway.

The southbound transition was shut down for the early part of the morning rush hour. Video from SkyFOX showed traffic was backed up for miles.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.