3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child

Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area.

Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person was trapped in the wreckage, the fire department reported. Three patients were transported to the hospital, one adult male in fair condition, one adult female in serious condition, and one young child in grave condition.

The ages of the people injured in the crash were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.