101 Coffee Shop in Hollywood closing its doors for good, reports say

A popular Hollywood diner has reportedly closed its doors for good.

101 Coffee Shop, the diner seen in the 1996 movie "Swingers" and in "Entourage," went under due to the pandemic, according to a report from Variety.

Variety reports the diner's temporary closure eventually became permanent. The diner's owner, Warner Ebbink, told Variety that the closure allows him to shift his focus to Little Dom's, another popular Los Angeles eatery.

Following the news of 101 Coffee Shop's closure, comedian Patton Oswalt shared pictures of his daughter eating at the popular diner.

101 Coffeeshop is among the many California restaurants that went out of business due to the pandemic. As of Monday, the Southern California region remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. With the stay-at-home order in effect, restaurants are strictly limited to to-go orders and delivery.

Prior to the stay-at-home order, Los Angeles County issued an outdoor dining ban as the county continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. Prior to the ban, restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining as indoor dining had been banned for months during the pandemic.

