A new study analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that highways on the West Coast are among the deadliest in the U.S.

The study was conducted by Texas personal injury law firm Angel Reyes & Associates. The firm examined the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System to identify which highways have seen the highest number of fatal crashes over the past three years.

The study found California has three highways in the top 10 of the most dangerous highways in America, including the top spot, the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

I-15 stretches from San Diego to the Nevada border, serving as a critical connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The data showed there were 80 fatal crashes over three years, more than any other highway in the nation.

Transportation analysts point to the highway’s long desert stretches, high speed limits, and heavy weekend travel as key factors.

Interstate 10 in Maricopa County, Arizona comes in at No. 2 on the list with 57 fatal crashes. This stretch of I-10 is a busy route cutting through the Phoenix metropolitan area, with local commuters and long-distance truckers sharing the roadway.

Further west, Interstate 10 in Riverside County comes in at No. 3 on the list with 54 fatal crashes. I-10 connects Los Angeles with Palm Springs and points beyond, handling enormous traffic volume with frequent lane changes and fast-moving freight trucks.

Coming in at No. 4 is I-94 in Cook County, Illinois, with 52 fatal crashes. I-94 slices through the Chicago metro area, one of the most congested urban corridors in the nation. The combination of stop-and-go traffic, merging lanes, and unpredictable weather all contribute to the number of accidents.

Rounding out the top 5 is Interstate 40 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico with 48 fatal collisions. I-40 cuts through Albuquerque, combining high desert elevation, long hauls, and frequent speeding into a dangerous mix for truckers and travelers.

The NHTSA says more than 38,000 people die on U.S. roads annually, with fatigue, speeding, and distracted driving remaining leading factors.

Study Methodology

The study analyzed nationwide fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Each incident was mapped to its respective U.S. highway, state route, or interstate. The final ranking identifies the specific stretches within states that experienced the most fatal collisions across the last three years.

The Source: Information in this story is from Study Finds from a study by Texas personal injury law firm Angel Reyes & Associates who examined the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System to come up with the rankings. This story was reported from Orlando.





