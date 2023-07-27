10-year-old riding scooter gets hit by car in Koreatown; LAPD needs help finding parents

article

A 10-year-old is fighting for his life at the hospital after he was involved in a crash while riding a scooter in Koreatown.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 7th Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The child is believed to be in critical condition as of Thursday night. The driver of the car from the crash stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Officials did not say how the crash happened, but LAPD said there appears to be no criminal negligence on the driver's part.

As the child remains hospitalized LAPD is working to find the boy's parents. The child's cell phone appears to have Cyrillic alphabet writing, possibly indicating that his family may be of Russian descent.