$10 million California Lottery scratcher sold in Whittier

The brothers in charge of a family-run corner store in Whittier are celebrating a dream win after a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million was sold at their store.

The backstory:

Raymond and Tony Boulos manage Barley Bin Liquor after it was first purchased by their father, Leon.

"I see adults that I used to know as children," said Raymond Boulos. "They were 8 years old and now they are in their 30s. It's the kind of place that people, once they come here, they never leave. Everything you could want is in Whittier."

For selling the winning ticket, Barley Bin earns a $50,000 bonus, which the Boulos brothers plan to invest in the store, they told California Lottery officials.

"As longtime Whittier residents, we are proud of the community we have that calls us their local corner store," Tony Boulos said. "So many people have come to this store for so many years."

This is the second big win for the Barley Bin. In March, a $750,000 Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket was sold.

Who is the lucky winner?

What we don't know:

According to officials, the winner still needs to go through the standard claims process, which includes being vetted by California Lottery law enforcement officers to verify the legitimacy of the win.

After the winner comes forward and the claims process is finished (usually within 6 to 8 weeks), the winner will get their prize.

"While we won’t know who won just yet, we can certainly celebrate right along with the Boulos family and their Whittier community," said Daniel Kelly, California Lottery spokesperson. "We want to send a big thank you to all our players who support California public schools every time they play."