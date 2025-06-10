Powerball ticket worth $428,000 sold in California

Calling all Powerball players - check your lottery tickets!

One lucky California Lottery player matched five numbers in Monday night's drawing.

What we know:

That means the single ticket is worth a whopping $427,953.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 512 S. Chapel Ave. in Alhambra.

The winning numbers were 30, 33, 40, 43, 52, and the Powerball was 25.

By the numbers:

What are your chances of winning?

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot - no matter the size - stand near 1 in 292. million. It's even less for the Mega Millions drawing, where your chances are about 1 in 302.6 million.

When someone wins a lottery jackpot in games like Powerball or Mega Millions they have two options: an annuity that is distributed over 29 years or a (significantly smaller) cash payout.

What's next:

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be held Wednesday, June 11. The estimated jackpot is a hefty $65 million.

Good luck!