Powerball ticket worth $428,000 sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Calling all Powerball players - check your lottery tickets!
One lucky California Lottery player matched five numbers in Monday night's drawing.
What we know:
That means the single ticket is worth a whopping $427,953.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 512 S. Chapel Ave. in Alhambra.
SUGGESTED: $207 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Los Angeles
The winning numbers were 30, 33, 40, 43, 52, and the Powerball was 25.
By the numbers:
What are your chances of winning?
According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot - no matter the size - stand near 1 in 292. million. It's even less for the Mega Millions drawing, where your chances are about 1 in 302.6 million.
SUGGESTED: Powerball ticket worth nearly $80,000 sold in California
When someone wins a lottery jackpot in games like Powerball or Mega Millions they have two options: an annuity that is distributed over 29 years or a (significantly smaller) cash payout.
What's next:
The next Powerball jackpot drawing will be held Wednesday, June 11. The estimated jackpot is a hefty $65 million.
Good luck!
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery website.