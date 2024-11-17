10 California Lottery players win combined $19 million - here's where they bought their tickets

The Brief The California Lottery has revealed its latest batch of new millionaires. The 10 lucky Californians won a combined $19 million. The top winner scored nearly $6 million on a Scratchers ticket purchased in the Bay Area.



Ten very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets.

One of them is Stacy Hagberg, who stopped by an ampm in Shasta County on her way to her overnight shift as a nurse. She got her usual energy drink and some Scratchers but when she started scratching and saw multiple commas, she knew it wasn't just any ticket.

"My coworker thought I was telling her she did something wrong, and I said ‘No, I think I just won a million dollars!’" Hagberg told the California Lottery about her winning $10 Power 10's game ticket.

Hagberg said she usually buys a few different Scratchers but the store only had one of the Power 10's left.

"So, I bought it and randomly picked out three Power 10’s. If they had had more of the game I usually buy, I wouldn’t have bought the Power 10’s and won the million dollars! It was meant to be."

Hagberg said she still plans to work as a nurse but she's relieved she can live comfortably and think about retirement.

"I used to feel I’d probably have to work until the day I died!" she said.

The owner of the ampm, on Churn Creek Road in Redding, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling Hagberg her winning ticket.

Hagberg isn't the only lucky Californian to score some big bucks.

Andres Gamboa took home $5.8 million thanks to winning the top prize on a Royal Riches Scratchers game. He bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Fremont Boulevard in Fremont.

Casey Cogbill matched five of six numbers from a Powerball drawing back in August. He later claimed that prize of $1.2 million. The lucky ticket came from Romey’s Liquors in Woodland.

Michael Turner won a cool $2 million after hitting the top prize on a $10 Millionaire Maker Scratchers ticket, which he bought at U Save Liquor in Novato.

Lizbeth Sanchez Salinas scored $1 million playing a $10 Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket she got at the 7-Eleven on S. Blosser Road in Santa Maria.

In Los Angeles, Sungwook Joo also won $1 million by playing the same game. The ticket was sold at Mimi Lotto DTLA on S. Hill Street.

Four millionaires who played Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers games each won the $2 million top prize.

Luz Meza got her ticket at Lucky Liquor and Mart on Lankershim Boulevard in Los Angeles, while Reema Issa's ticket was sold at Westchester Mobil on W. Manchester Avenue in the same city.

In Inglewood, Petra Romero got her top prize of $2 million with a ticket purchased from Rose Donuts and Ice Cream.

Ricardo Gomez Troncoso rounds out the latest batch of new millionaires with his lucky ticket purchased at the Valero gas station mart in Paso Robles.