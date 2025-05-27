1 person killed in South LA crash

The Brief One person died in a single-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. The vehicle reportedly struck several parked cars on Vernon Avenue. The driver's age and gender are currently unknown, and the crash is under investigation.



One person died in a single-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Vernon near McKinley avenues, right next to George Washington Carver Middle School, police said.

The vehicle reportedly slammed into several parked cars.

The driver died at the scene.

Operations at the school are not affected.

What we don't know:

No information is currently available on the victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What's next:

Due to the investigation, Vernon Avenue between McKinley and Wadsworth Avenue is closed. An estimated time of reopening wasn't immediately available.