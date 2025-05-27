Expand / Collapse search

1 person killed in South LA crash

By
Published  May 27, 2025 8:38am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
1 person killed in fatal crash in South LA

1 person killed in fatal crash in South LA

The crash happened right next to George Washington Carver Middle School Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • One person died in a single-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
    • The vehicle reportedly struck several parked cars on Vernon Avenue.
    • The driver's age and gender are currently unknown, and the crash is under investigation.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Vernon near McKinley avenues, right next to George Washington Carver Middle School, police said. 

The vehicle reportedly slammed into several parked cars. 

The driver died at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Driving lesson turns deadly in Laguna Beach

Operations at the school are not affected.

What we don't know:

No information is currently available on the victim.

SUGGESTED: Elderly man killed in collision involving LAPD patrol vehicle in Sun Valley

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What's next:

Due to the investigation, Vernon Avenue between McKinley and Wadsworth Avenue is closed. An estimated time of reopening wasn't immediately available.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySouth Los Angeles