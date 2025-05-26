1 killed in collision involving LAPD patrol vehicle in Sun Valley

An elderly man was killed, and two officers were injured during a two-car collision in Sun Valley.

What we know:

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of West Saticoy Street and Cleon Avenue, two blocks east of Vineland Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a police car collided with another vehicle, killing a 70-year-old man who was trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, an LAPD spokesperson said.

West Saticoy Street will remain closed between Vineland and Riverton avenues for an unspecified period, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

What we don't know:

Details regarding what led to the collision were not immediately clear. The cause of the crash is under investigation.