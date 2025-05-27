Expand / Collapse search

Driving lesson turns deadly in Laguna Beach

By
Published  May 27, 2025 7:31am PDT
Laguna Beach
Driving lesson ends in fatal crash in Laguna Beach

The teen who had a learner's permit was badly hurt, but the adult passenger was killed.

The Brief

    • A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on May 26.
    • An adult male passenger died at the scene, and the young permit driver sustained significant injuries.
    • The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Laguna Beach Police Department.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - One person was killed and another seriously hurt after a driving lesson turned deadly in Laguna Beach.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened on Monday, May 26, around 4:15 p.m. on Coast Highway between Wesley and Montage Resort drives.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car, driven by a person with a learner's permit, traveled from the upper parking lot of Gelson's Market, broke through a fence barrier, and rolled 40 feet down an embankment before flipping upside down on the highway.

The young driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The adult passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

It's unclear how the two people are related.

What's next:

The Laguna Beach Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.

The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Laguna Beach Police Department on May 26, 2025.

