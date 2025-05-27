Driving lesson turns deadly in Laguna Beach

The Brief A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on May 26. An adult male passenger died at the scene, and the young permit driver sustained significant injuries. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Laguna Beach Police Department.



One person was killed and another seriously hurt after a driving lesson turned deadly in Laguna Beach.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened on Monday, May 26, around 4:15 p.m. on Coast Highway between Wesley and Montage Resort drives.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car, driven by a person with a learner's permit, traveled from the upper parking lot of Gelson's Market, broke through a fence barrier, and rolled 40 feet down an embankment before flipping upside down on the highway.

The young driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The adult passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It's unclear how the two people are related.

What's next:

The Laguna Beach Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.