Driving lesson turns deadly in Laguna Beach
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - One person was killed and another seriously hurt after a driving lesson turned deadly in Laguna Beach.
What we know:
The fatal crash happened on Monday, May 26, around 4:15 p.m. on Coast Highway between Wesley and Montage Resort drives.
A preliminary investigation revealed the car, driven by a person with a learner's permit, traveled from the upper parking lot of Gelson's Market, broke through a fence barrier, and rolled 40 feet down an embankment before flipping upside down on the highway.
The young driver suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The adult passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
It's unclear how the two people are related.
What's next:
The Laguna Beach Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Laguna Beach Police Department on May 26, 2025.