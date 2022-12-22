1 person killed in Griffith Park crash

article

One person is dead following a car crash in Griffith Park Thursday.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the area near 6300 W. Forest Lawn.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles and two people.

SkyFOX video over the scene shows a white van and a gray four-door car were involved.

One person died at the scene, and the second person is under evaluation before being transported to the hospital, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Roads in the area remain closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.