1 person dead in car fire along 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A deadly car fire sparked a small brusher along the 5 freeway in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a car fire just off the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills. Officials declared the person inside the car as dead.

The car fire ended up sparking a small brush fire just off the 5 Freeway and then extending all the way to Sylmar. That fire stretched to about seven acres before crews stopped forward progress of the blaze.

In total, the car fire and the ensuing brush fire burned up to eight acres.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person found dead in the burned-down car.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.