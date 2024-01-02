1 killed in New Year's Day crash in Glendale

A man in his 70s was killed in a Glendale crash, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. Monday on Glenoaks Boulevard at Elm Avenue, said Glendale police.

The 23-year-old driver of a black BMW was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and wound up in eastbound lanes, where he struck a silver Honda, Chacon said.

The man in his 70s who was the passenger in the Honda died at the scene, the sergeant said. The driver, also in his 70s, was hospitalized with a broken leg and pelvis.

The BMW driver was also hospitalized with injuries, Chacon said. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, although it is not known whether he was impaired by drugs or alcohol.