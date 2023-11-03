California Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo arrested for DUI

California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest occurred Thursday night following an incident where she reportedly crashed into a curb and struck a parked car on Monterey Road in Montecito Heights.

Wendy Carrillo

Wendy Carrillo represents District 52, which includes areas of Glendale and East Los Angeles. As of now, there has been no official statement from the assemblywoman or her office regarding the incident.