1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shooting

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting that unfolded over multiple blocks in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime scene in the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Police say the shooting occurred after a fight over a handbag.

Police say this all started at the scene on Sunset Boulevard, but one of the victim's bodies was found at a second location just two blocks south, in the 1300 block of North Seward Street.

When officers arrived they found that one man had died from his injuries. Another man was transported to the hospital in stable condition according to LAPD.

No other information about the victims has been released, but police tell FOX 11's Travis Rice that two suspects have been taken into custody. Police did not offer detailed descriptions of the suspects.