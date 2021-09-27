1 killed, 5 hurt in Pacoima crash

The driver of a white pickup died and five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima that sent a car careening into an apartment building.

The crash happened outside 10460 Laurel Canyon Blvd. around 8:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The pickup driver died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two people were temporarily trapped in their vehicle but were later freed by firefighters, Prange said.

A total of five people were hurt in the crashes -- two men and three juveniles, he said. All five were transported to a hospital.

An 11-year-old boy who was in the building when it was struck by the car suffered a cut finger and was treated at the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told reporters.

