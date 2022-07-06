1 Killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Winnetka area

One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in the Winnetka area that left two other people injured, one critically.

The accident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. in the 20100 block of West Parthenia Street, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were trapped in one vehicle, which overturned, Humphrey said. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, man about 20 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Humphrey said.

"The third patient, from the other vehicle, was an approximately 40-year-old female found curbside with minor injuries," Humphrey said. "She has declined ambulance transportation."

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.