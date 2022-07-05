Crash involving fuel truck triggers shutdown of WB-210 Fwy in Lake View Terrace area

All lanes of the westbound-210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area are shut down until further notice after a crash involving a big rig resulted in about 100 gallons of fuel spilling across the freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near Wheatland Avenue and Shadow Hills.

Officials said the fuel truck jackknifed after crashing into a car, triggering a fuel spill across the freeway. Hazmat is responding to the scene.

All lanes will be closed "for an extended duration"; a reopening time wasn't specified.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.