Crash involving fuel truck triggers shutdown of WB-210 Fwy in Lake View Terrace area
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. - All lanes of the westbound-210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area are shut down until further notice after a crash involving a big rig resulted in about 100 gallons of fuel spilling across the freeway.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near Wheatland Avenue and Shadow Hills.
Officials said the fuel truck jackknifed after crashing into a car, triggering a fuel spill across the freeway. Hazmat is responding to the scene.
All lanes will be closed "for an extended duration"; a reopening time wasn't specified.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.