1 killed, 2 injured in Bell Gardens shooting: Police searching for shooter

A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large.

Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue where they found three gunshot victims, a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

All sustained gunshot wounds to the torso and were taken to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

SUGGESTED: 1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run

The other victims were in stable condition.

There was no suspect information available at this time.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department are assisting Bell Gardens with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.