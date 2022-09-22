1 killed, 2 hospitalized in 8-vehicle crash on 105 Freeway

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 Freeway in the Harbor Gateway area on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the carpool lanes on the eastbound side of the 105 Freeway at the northbound 110 Freeway transition ramps. A SigAlert was in effect in the area on the eastbound and westbound lanes for at least an hour while the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

One person was declared dead at the scene and a person who became trapped between two vehicles was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Five patients were triaged at the scene and only one patient who suffered minor injuries required hospitalization.

The names of the victims have not been released and no further information was immediately available.

