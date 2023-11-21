LASD deputy involved in West Hollywood crash; 1 injured

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. near N. San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards in West Hollywood, according to authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries; their condition was not immediately available.

A temporary road closure has been issued at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards as the investigation continues.

People are advised to avoid the area as traffic will be affected. An estimated time of reopening is not known.