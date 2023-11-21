Expand / Collapse search

LASD deputy involved in West Hollywood crash; 1 injured

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:21AM
West Hollywood
FOX 11

Deputy involved in crash in WeHo

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in the West Hollywood area.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. near N. San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards in West Hollywood, according to authorities. 

Image 1 of 3

 

One person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries; their condition was not immediately available. 

A temporary road closure has been issued at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards as the investigation continues. 

People are advised to avoid the area as traffic will be affected. An estimated time of reopening is not known.