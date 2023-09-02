1 dead in multiple-car wreck in Westwood

article

At least one person is dead in a horrific crash in Westwood Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 1500 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard a little before 6 p.m. Upon arrival two people were badly trapped inside the cars they were in.

After they were pulled from the car, both were rushed to the hospital believed to be in grave condition. One of the two people from that crash were pronounced dead in the hospital.

A third person was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. Two good Samaritans jumped onto the scene to help free the two people trapped inside the cars.

As of 7:45 p.m. officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.