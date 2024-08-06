1 dead in apartment fire in Studio City

A person was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire in a two-story apartment building in Studio City Monday evening.

Firefighters were called a little before 9:30 p.m. to in the 4200 block of Colfax Ave., near Moorpark Street, where they encountered intense visible smoke as they fought the flames, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

It took 36 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the flames.

As fire crews searched the building after the fire was extinguished, they found a body on the first floor, Stewart said.

Per LAFD protocol, the department's Arson Investigation Section has been contacted with members en route to the scene.