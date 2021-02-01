1 dead, another hurt in shooting in Montecito Heights

article

A man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Montecito Heights Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of South Avenue 60 and Monterey Road around 7:30 p.m. Police did not say if a suspect has been identified in the shooting.

Officials have not released the deceased person’s identity as of Monday night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.