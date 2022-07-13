1 dead, another hurt after SUV crashes into bus stop bench in Elysian Park

One person is dead and another is hurt after an SUV crashed into a bus stop bench in Elysian Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1000 block of North Broadway a little before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not say what prompted the driver of the car to swerve off the road.

As of Wednesday night, officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash. Officials did not specify the other person's health conditions in the hospital.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the crash.