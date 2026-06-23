Shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County leaves 1 dead
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed following a shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the area of 2nd and Z streets around 8:12 a.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
When deputies arrived at the scene, responding California Highway Patrol officers told them a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the location. Both drivers involved in the wreck were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators later confirmed that one of those drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
March Air Reserve Base officials said the incident occurred next to the base property that was given to the city of Moreno Valley.
What we don't know:
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently unknown. The identities of the drivers involved have not yet been released by authorities.
The Source: This report is based on official preliminary statements from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol regarding an active investigation in Riverside County.