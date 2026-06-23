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Shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County leaves 1 dead

By
FOX 11
Riverside County
Published June 23, 2026 11:58 AM PDT
Published June 23, 2026 11:58 AM PDT
Shots fired near March Air Reserve Base
Shots fired near March Air Reserve Base

Shots fired near March Air Reserve Base

A driver has died following a shooting near March Air Reserve Base, officials said. 

The Brief

    • One person is dead following a shooting and subsequent two-vehicle crash near March Air Reserve Base on Tuesday morning.
    • Riverside County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers responded to the intersection of 2nd and Z streets around 8:12 a.m.
    • Both drivers were hospitalized in critical condition, where one later died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. 

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was killed following a shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the area of 2nd and Z streets around 8:12 a.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, responding California Highway Patrol officers told them a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the location. Both drivers involved in the wreck were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later confirmed that one of those drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

March Air Reserve Base officials said the incident occurred next to the base property that was given to the city of Moreno Valley. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently unknown. The identities of the drivers involved have not yet been released by authorities.

The Source: This report is based on official preliminary statements from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol regarding an active investigation in Riverside County.

Riverside CountyMoreno ValleyInland Empire