Shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County leaves 1 dead

The Brief One person is dead following a shooting and subsequent two-vehicle crash near March Air Reserve Base on Tuesday morning. Riverside County sheriff's deputies and CHP officers responded to the intersection of 2nd and Z streets around 8:12 a.m. Both drivers were hospitalized in critical condition, where one later died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.



One person was killed following a shooting near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the area of 2nd and Z streets around 8:12 a.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, responding California Highway Patrol officers told them a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the location. Both drivers involved in the wreck were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later confirmed that one of those drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

March Air Reserve Base officials said the incident occurred next to the base property that was given to the city of Moreno Valley.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently unknown. The identities of the drivers involved have not yet been released by authorities.